Clip Of Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Reciting Dialogues From Iconic Show Viral

Popular Marathi TV soap Tujhyat Jeev Rangala may have ended its run almost a year and a half ago but it still remains one of the most popular and watched Marathi shows on television. It was also the longest-running television series in Marathi, airing episodes between 2016 and 2021.

The popularity of the serial is largely attributed to the seamless performance of actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar as Nandita Jadhav Taisaheb. Her popular dialogue “Ḍōkyāta kāya phŏlṭaya kaya" in her impeccable style has remained with the audience even after the show ended its run. And looks like fans are not going to get her character out of their minds anytime soon as an old video of her reciting dialogues from the show is going viral.

In fact, this video is not from the series, but from the famous comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya on Zee Marathi. Dhanashree is seen reciting the character Nandita’s dialogues while presenting a skit with the cast of Chala Hawa Yeu Deya in this program. Take a look at the video and go down a nostalgic drive.

In the video, she confidently states, “Our dad owns fifty acres of land in Australia and he raises kangaroos on those fifty acres." In the video, the audience and other actors applaud her dialogue. Even today, viewers are resharing and enjoying the video which proves that Dhanashri’s popularity as the character of Nandita will not be waning anytime soon.

Recently, the actress had herself given her fans a dose of nostalgia from the show by wearing a T-shirt bearing her iconic dialogue Ḍōkyāta kāya phŏlṭaya kaya and posting a photo of the same on her social media handle.

She shared this photo saying, “This post is for every Kolhapur resident who still remembers this dialogue."

