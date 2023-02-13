South Korean actor Hyun Bin opened up about his life after marrying his Crash Landing on You co-star Son Ye-jin in a new interview. The couple began dating shortly after the K-drama came to an end. They got married last March and welcomed their first child together in November. In a new interview, the actor opened up about work and his life lately.

Speaking with Dazed Korea, via Soompi, Hyun Bin shared that certain things in his life have changed and have impacted him. While he did not specifically mention the changes, Hyun Bin’s words most likely surround his recent fatherhood experience. “With the recent change, everything has changed. I started to see things I couldn’t see before, and I started to hear things I couldn’t hear. Think more, be more careful. I’m happy. When you return home after work, how would you describe it? I finally feel that something has been completed. That feeling cannot be put into words," he said.

This is not all that has been going well for the actor. He has made his comeback since he last starred in Crash Landing on You with the 2022 movie Confidential Assignment 2: International followed by his recent release The Point Me.

Hyun Bin also talked about the preparation and success of his latest release. Dazed Korea quoted him as saying, “As with all movies, it takes a long time for a movie to come out into the world, and many people work together. It usually takes about a year, but The Point Men took two years. Our biggest purpose and reason for making movies is to show good works to the audience. The fact that that day has come is such a joy in itself. During the Lunar New Year holiday, I went to the stage greetings. The moment I meet the audience, say hello, and make eye contact is very meaningful and precious. It was a good time. "

The recent release has been a box office hit. Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min starrer The Point Men was released on January 18 in South Korea. South Korean online platform Naver reported that according to the Korean Film Council, The Point Men, which is also known as Negotiations, officially crossed the 1 million moviegoers marker on January 24. That is on the seventh day of its release. The action film had taken the No. 1 spot in Korean cinemas over the Lunar New Year holiday.

