CNN-News18 Indian of The Year: 'Hero of Pandemic’ Sonu Sood Says 'Playing Most Important Role of My Life' as He Wins Special Achievement Award

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood won the ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ award in the ‘Special Achievement’ category on Wednesday for helping those in need with money, travel and food on a large scale during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

“I don’t know if I really deserve this. But it’s an honour to be receiving this award from Gadkari ji (Union minister Nitin Gadkari) as we both have the Nagpur connection. I did my engineering from there," said Sood who received his award from Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

On receiving the award, Sood said he “discovered" himself in the last two-and-half years when he connected with millions of unknown people. “No amount of Rs 100-Rs 200 crore film can give that kind of happiness that connecting with unknown souls and bringing smile on their faces does," the actor said.

“I am playing the most important role of my life, though I have played many characters in the film, but here, the Almighty is the director. And I pray that this movie doesn’t end," Sood said emphatically.

Citing Sood’s achievement in social service, when Gadkari was asked what could lead to a larger socio-political change, the minister said the true meaning of politics is what the actor is doing. “In the concept of Mahatma Gandhi, the true meaning of politics is social service. When I was the president of the BJP, I requested all MLAs and MPs to have a project in social work. What Sonu is doing is national service," said Gadkari while praising the actor.

Even today, hundreds of needy people can be seen outside Sood’s house in Mumbai seeking his help. The actor narrated an incident when he forgot to attend a meeting with one of the film directors at his house as he was busy interacting with the people outside his house. Sood said the director left his place but dropped him a text message saying seeing the crowd at his house made him much “happier" than making a film with him.

