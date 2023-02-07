Nobody is trying to dominate anyone, everyone is just trying to do good films, actor and director Kiccha Sudeep said at the CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall on Tuesday while weighing in on the Hindi vs South cinema debate. Sudeep also seemed to have turned the page on his Twitter feud with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on the issue last year.

“Nobody is trying to dominate anyone here. We are just trying to do films and films are doing well and the industry is getting a name. It just ends there," he said on the recent success of southern movies at a time when Bollywood is seemingly struggling at the box office.

Asked about his national language debate with Devgn, Sudeep said he considered the matter closed as it was “a matter of perspective". He said in a lighter vein that Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol had always been his favourite actress. “I would love to work with her someday, I can’t have her husband hate me," he said in jest.

In April last year, Sudeep had said at a film launch event that Hindi “is no more our national language". Devgn had asked in response as to why movies from different languages were being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language of India. The Eega star’s comments had sparked a debate on social media over the apparent imposition of Hindi, with many fans of the actor defending his stand.

Asked about his meeting with Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Sudeep, in a cryptic reply, said: “The first norm of politics is never discuss your opinion, don’t give a hint."

