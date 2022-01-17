Co-Stars Support Kiran Mane After His Ouster From TV Show Mulgi Zali Ho

Marathi television actor Kiran Mane’s co-actors have extended their support, few days after he was removed from the show Mulgi Zali Ho airing on Star Pravah. Kiran Mane was ousted by the producers of the show after he made some political comments. A lot of people have come in his support stating his removal as unfair. Even in a recent poster of the show Mugli Zali Ho, Kiran Mane was missing and serious allegations against Kiran Mane have also been made by few members of the show.

The actor’s ouster from the show, recently, created uproar on social media and #I_stand_withKiranMane in support of the actor was trending on Twitter.

Kiran Mane was seen in the role of Vilas Patil, Sajiri’s father and his performance was immensely loved by the viewers. Actress Anita Date Kelkar and Kiran’s co-star in the show has openly supported him and she was also seen responding to critics of Kiran on social media.

Some of Kiran’s co-stars from Mulgi Zali Ho have now come out in support of the actor. Actress Shweta Ambikar along with other female actors have extended their support saying that he is a genuine person and his ouster from the show should be taken back keeping the politics aside.

On the other hand, actresses Divya Pugaonkar , Sharvani Pillai, Savita Malpekar and director Sachin Deo have made serious allegations against Kiran Mane.

Lead actress Divya Pugaonkar said, “Kiran Mane used to make sarcastic remarks and use abusive language on the sets of the show. I respected him as he was of my father’s age and a father can never say these words about his daughter."

In a recent interview to TV9, Savita Malpekar said that Kiran never treated me badly but he acted like he was the only hero in the show and he used to say that if he stops coming for the shoot the show will turn into disaster. He used to taunt female actors on the sets, alleged Savita.

Actress Shweta Ambikar, who plays Kiran Mane’s daughter-in-law in the show, rejected the allegations against Kiran and said that he met Kiran for the first time on the sets of the show and he never treated her badly or used abusive language.

