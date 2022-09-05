Cobra Box Office Collection: Only A Miracle Can Save This Vikram-Starrer

Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra has failed to impress the cine-goers. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial, mounted on a huge scale, collected Rs. 4.70 crore on Sunday. Vikram’s Cobra hit the theatres on August 31 amid high expectations from the audience and the makers. Cobra had a free fall at the box office, though. Film critics are surprised to see the film’s popularity hitting the floor despite it being Saturday. Check out the day-wise movie collection across India-

Day 1- Rs.9.28 crore

Day 2- Rs.2.56 crore

Day 3- Rs.1.83 crore

Day4- Rs. 17.62 crore

Until Day 4, Cobra collected just Rs.26.50 crore. Experts opined that Cobra would outperform other movies in Tamil Nadu because of Vikram’s popularity. But once Cobra rolled on the screen, the magic of Chiyaan did not work well. Below is the territorial breakdown of the Cobra at the box office.

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 15 crore

Andhra Pradesh - Rs. 6 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 2.50 crore

Kerala - Rs. 2.20 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 80 lakh

In the US, Cobra minted Rs. 1.19 crore. Given the sharp fall in collections at the box office, experts suggest that only a miracle can save Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra. On Saturday, Cobra’s number rose by 55 percent but failed to create a stable platform for the film at the box office.

Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Cobra stars Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, K. S. Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, and Meenakshi Govindarajan.

During the trailer launch of the movie, cricket fans were enthralled to see Irfan Pathan playing an important part in it. However, Irfan’s presence did not yield the desired results for the Cobra.

On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram will next appear in Mani Ratnam’s magnus opus Ponniyin Selvan: I next.

