Cobra New Single Out: A.R. Rahman’s Latest Creation Will Win Your Heart

The latest track from Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra has been creating a lot of buzz on social media and otherwise. Recently, the third song of the film was released. Titled Uyir Urugudhey, it has been sung and composed by A.R. Rahman. Lyrics were penned by Thamarai.

The production house Seven Screen Studio shared the single and captioned it as “Here it is Uyir Urugudhey. Lyric Video. An A.R. Rahman musical and an Ajay Gnanamuthu film." The director of the film Ajay Gnanamuthu also shared the song with the caption, “Time to Melt Uyir Urugudhey. With the Magical voice of ThalaivARR A.R. Rahman sir and lyrics penned by my favourite Thamarai mam!!

Here’s the song:

Advertisement

The song has garnered more than 13 lakh views and 113k likes on YouTube.

The shooting of Cobra commenced three years ago. The final schedule of the film has been completed and it will release on August 11, 2022.

Cobra has Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead and Irfan Pathan, K.S. Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandraj, Robo Shankar, Mia George, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindrajan and others in key roles.

Cobra is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios, in association with Viacom18. The cinematography is being handled by Harish Kannan and Bhuvan Srinivasan is handling the editing.

Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram is said to be playing the role of a mathematical genius in the film. Cricketer Irrfan Pathan will also be seen in the film in a key role and will reportedly play the role of a Turkish Interpol officer named Aslan Riyaz.

On the work front, after Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.