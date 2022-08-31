Cobra to My Dear Bootham, South Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week

Much like August, September, too, will witness the release of several big-budget South films in theatres as well as OTT platforms. In the first week itself, Chiyan Vikram will return to the big screen with Cobra. From suspense thrillers and romantic stories to comic horror dramas, here’s a list of movies releasing in cinemas and OTT platforms.

Cobra

Produced by Lalith Kumar and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer film has hit the screens today, on August 31. The long-awaited film has KGF actress Srinidhi playing the female lead while former cricketer Irfan Pathan is in the antagonist role. Dubbed as “a big-scale action thriller" Cobra has Vikram appearing in multiple looks.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu

The Pa. Ranjith directorial, which talks about love and its politics, has hit the theatres today. Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalaiarasan are playing the lead roles in this movie. The romantic drama is jointly produced by Neelam Productions and Yazhi Films.

Kaatteri

The Deekay-directed 2022 Tamil horror comedy Katteri starring Vaibhav and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will have its OTT release on Netflix on September 2. The film opened in theatres to average response on August 5.

My Dear Bootham

Prabhu Deva and Ramya Nambisan-starrer is slated for its digital release on Zee5 on September 2. Directed by N. Raghavan, My Dear Bootham is an out-and-out kids’ fantasy movie, wherein Prabhu Deva will be seen as a genie. The plot of the film revolves around a strong bond between a kid and a genie.

