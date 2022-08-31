Cobra Twitter Review: Fans Welcome Vikram With Loud Cheers But The Film...

With the release of Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra on Wednesday, fans of the star are over the moon as he has returned to the screen after three long years. A special show was screened for fans early in the morning at Koyambedu Rohini Theatre, Chennai. Vikram was present at the screening, along with his son Dhruv Vikram. Fans burst firecrackers outside the theatre before the screening started.

In the videos, Vikram is seen waving to the crowd, while requesting Dhruv to stand next to him. There were also the film’s female leads, Srinidhi Shetty, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and Mirnalini Ravi. Take a look at the viral video.

After the film hit the screens, fans from all over have been busy posting their reviews on their Twitter handles, many of them unable to hold on till the film ends. Responses have been mixed with some overtly praising the film, while some expressing disappointment with the plot. However, Vikram’s performance has been unanimously praised, with some implying that the movie works only because of Vikram. Take a look at some of the reviews.

From the first-hand reviews coming in from fans, it is clear that whether Cobra on a whole impresses or not, Vikram has certainly made a strong impact on the audience with his acting prowess and his 20 different avatars in the film.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is an action thriller and has music by AR Rahman with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio, Cobra also marks the cinematic debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

