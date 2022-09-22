Code Name-Tiranga Teaser: Parineeti Chopra Impresses with Her Action Avatar in This Spy Thriller; Watch

T-series, Reliance Entertainment and director Ribhu Dasgupta today released the teaser of their next film - Code Name: Tiranga. The film, which is high on action and thrill, gives the audience a perfect tease into the world of this film!

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the leading roles, the teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala in pivotal roles.

In the teaser, we see Parineeti Chopra play Alpha One, who is on the mission whose code name is Tiranga. She is seen in an out-and-out action avatar, taking down her opponents one kick at a time. We also see a glimpse of a very heartfelt, and subtle love story between her character and that of Harddy Sandhu. Will the mission be completed, and how will her equation with Sandhu’s character shape the story? We will wait for the trailer, and for the film for the answers. Sharing the teaser, Parineeti said, “Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! @harrdysandhu and @ribhu_dasgupta ! Let the ACTION BEGIN! ." See the teaser here:

Since May this year, Chopra and Sandhu have shared a slew of behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the project that saw them filming in extremely cold conditions. While sharing one BTS clip, the Punjabi singer had written, “We were shooting at -12 degrees. One of my coldest shoots, wearing one of the thinnest shirts without any warmers or inners."

Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Ribhu Dasgupta and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022.

