Coldplay Treats BTS Fans With Glimpse of Jin's New Track Astronaut, ARMY Call It Heavenly; Watch

The Astronaut is coming and BTS fans are pumped! A solo release by Jin in collaboration with Coldplay drops this Friday. Ahead of the launch, BigHit Music dropped a teaser clip of the music video. However, Coldplay took giant steps forward and decided to drop a small snippet of the song on Twitter and Instagram, leaving fans of BTS and Coldplay emotional.

Taking to social media accounts, Coldplay dropped a video featuring the music arrangement of the song while Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin sang along with it. The lines of the song include: “When I’m with you, there is no one else. And I get heaven to myself when I am with you." While the teaser has been dubbed ‘heavenly’ by fans, they couldn’t help but gush over the title under which Chris had saved the track — ‘The Astronaut For Jin.’

Several fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their reactions. “This is the result of pure talent working together I’M IN LOVE ALREADY," a fan said. “OMG IM IN SHOCK!! IM IN LOVEEEE," added another.

The song drops on Friday, October 28. Kim Seokjin is all set to perform the song later that evening in Argentina with Coldplay during one of their concerts. The singer has already landed in the South American country and was seen enjoying a Coldplay concert as well.

