Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022: How your Favourite TV Stars Showed Up on Red Carpet

The Colors Marathi Awards Ceremony was a star-studded affair, with many of the favourite TV celebs gracing the occasion. They marked their attendance in style and grandeur. Many artists showed up on the red carpet, putting their best step forward as far as fashion was concerned.

Artists like Sameer Paranjape (Abhimanyu), Akshay Naik (Latika), Sandesh Upasham (Sajjan) from the series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli added colour to the occasion by appearing on the red carpet. Saurabh Chowghule and Yogita Chavan from Jeev Mazha Guntala were also at the award ceremony.

Lek Majhi Durga fame Sushil Inamdar also caught everyone’s attention with his quirky style. Akshay Mudavadkar (Swami Samarth), Vijaya Babar (Chanda), Nitya Pawar-Krishnappa and other actors of Jai Jai Swami Samarth series were also there on the occasion. Rohit Chandra, Tanvi Shewale, Surekha Kudchi, Sushant Shelar from Tujha Rupa Chandan series graced the event with their presence.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3’s Adish Vaidya, Sonali Patil, Tripti Desai, Dadus (Santosh Chaudhary), Meera Jagannath, Meenal Shah, Akshay Waghmare, Gayatri Datar, Sneha Wagh attended the grand event.

The much-loved and acclaimed Shruti Atre (Rajshree) from Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi turned heads with a different look. Bigg Boss fame Sonali Patil was also present on the occasion.

Mira Jagannath’s saree set her apart from the rest. Gayatri Datar and Adish Vaidya’s unconventional attire were intriguing. Shubhangi Gokhale from the series Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi was also present and so was popular singer Avadhut Gupte. Aditya Durve and Jyoti Nimse’s dressing style also caught everyone’s attention.

The award ceremony will be aired on Colors Marathi on March 27 at noon and again at 7 pm. The makers had opened the voting lines from February 21 to March 6, to allow fans to vote for their favourite stars.

