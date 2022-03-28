Home » News » Movies » Colors Marathi Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

Colors Marathi Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

We have brought you the complete list of winners here.
We have brought you the complete list of winners here.

The viewers wanted to see if their favourite hero or heroine received an award.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: March 28, 2022, 18:43 IST

Marathi shows have dominated the TRP charts for quite a while now. From Jeev Majha Guntala to Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, the Colors Marathi channel has aired a plethora of content-driven daily soaps. Interestingly, many popular characters from Colors Marathi shows are also receiving a lot of love from fans. The fans were also looking forward to the much-celebrated Colors Marathi Awards. The viewers wanted to see if their favourite hero or heroine received an award.

We have brought you the complete list of winners here.

Advertisement

Popular title song - Jai Jai Swami Samarth & Tujhya Rupacha Chandanam

Best non-fiction show: Bigg Boss Marathi 3

RELATED NEWS

Best host: Mahesh Manjrekar became the host.

Popular Mother Meenakshi (Suhani’s Mother)

Popular Auxiliary Personality (Male) Divided by Shankar - Tujhya Rupacha Chandan & Bhaskar - Aai - Mayecha Kavach

Popular father Cholappa - Jai Jai Swami Samarth.

Popular child artist- Krushnappa (Jai Jai Swami Samarth)

Popular siblings- Durga and Shivani (Lek Majhi Durga)

Popular Mother - Suhani’s mother Meenakshi (Aai - Mayecha Kavach) Popular Supporting Actor - Shankar (Tuzhya Rupacha Chandana) and Bhaskar (Aai - Mayecha Kavach)

Popular Supporting Actor - Shankar (Tuzhya Rupacha Chandana) and Bhaskar (Aai - Mayecha Kavach)

Popular Supporting Actress - Baby Mavshi (Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: March 28, 2022, 18:41 IST