Colors Marathi Serial Bhagya Dile Tu Mala Completes 100 episodes

Bhagya Dile Tu Mala is one of the most watched serials on Colors Marathi. Within a very short period, the series has won a million hearts. The Kaku-Bokya pair in the show is loved by the viewers. The actors of the series are currently celebrating the completion of 100 episodes of the show.

Meanwhile, Colour’s Marathis official page has released an entertaining video on the completion of the 100 episodes of the series Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. Sharing the video, the team wrote, “The love of the audience was enormous, this journey of entertainment will continue forever! Thank you very much to the enjoyable audience for completing 100 episodes. Watch Bhagya Dile Tu Mala Mon to Fri 9: 30 pm only on Color’s Marathi and anytime on Voot."

Currently, Raj Vardhan and Kaveri’s pair is getting huge popularity in the Marathi Serial Industry. And the pair is also trending everywhere. From the first promo of the series, the pair has won the hearts of the audience. The viewers like to see the little quarrels between these two and how they help each other with problems.

The audience loves the onscreen pairing of Raj and Kaveri in the serial, but more than that, they love to see their off-screen banter. Both actors often share funny videos and photos of each other with their fans on social media. It gets a huge response from fans. These two also share awesome reels. Recently, a video has received more than 10 million views. This gives an idea of how much the fans love the duo. Not only this but their hashtag Rajveri is also seen going viral. The Bhagya Dile Tu Mala serial has successfully crossed the milestone of 100 episodes. All this is possible because of the love of the fans.

Now talking about the cast, actor Vivek Sangle is playing the lead role of Raj Vardhan in Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. While Tanvi Mundle is playing the role of Kaveri and actress Nivedita Saraf is seen playing the role of Ratnamala as RajVardhan’s mother.

Currently, new developments are being seen in the series every day. On one hand, Kaveri’s efforts to bridge the rift between Ratnamala and Raj Vardhan are going on, while on the other hand, Kaveri and Rajvardhan love relationship is blossoming. So the audience is curious to see what will happen in the upcoming episodes of the series.

