Colors Tamil Announces New Show Namma Madurai Sisters Starring Chaya Singh

Colors Tamil is all set to entertain the audience with a brand-new show titled Namma Madurai Sisters. Thiruda Thirudi fame actress Chaya Singh will be seen in the show along with Sunitha, Sangavi and Ira Agarwal. This daily soap will premiere on screen from February 21 at 7 pm. The story of this show will revolve around four sisters Indrani, Meghala, Bhuvana and Kavya, who, after years of hard work, open a departmental store named Annam Angadi.

The makers of the show have released an interesting promo that shows the journey of these sisters. The promo showcases the struggle the sisters had to go through to open a restaurant as they became orphan at a young age. However, they fought their circumstances and have become successful now.

Namma Madurai Sisters is a show about sisterhood set against familial rivalry. It will surely be very entertaining for the audience to watch. The show’s background score is by Siddu Kumar. The promo song has been sung by Vaikom Vijaylakshmi, who is a visually challenged musician. In the announcement, the makers said that this show is going to be a heartening display of grit and courage. The show will highlight different facets of women.

Talking about actress Chaya Singh, she is a well-known star amongst the Tamil audience. She made her debut against actor Dhanush with Thiruda Thirudi. Apart from this, her performance in other projects of hers has made her popular. Chaya’s fans will be very excited to see their favourite actress on screen with a project like this. Let’s hope that this show becomes a great success and makes Chaya even more popular.

