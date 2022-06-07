Colors Tamil Launches Brand New Reality Show Vellum Thiramai; Auditions Open

While Vijay TV, Zee Tamil, and Sun TV already run a variety of reality shows and tv series, Colors Tamil TV, which debuted in 2018, has been steadily growing and is now going head-to-head with the top channels. The regional channel of one of the leading entertainment networks recently premiered a brand-new reality TV show, Vellum Thiramai, to highlight a pool of talent from around the region. The show aired at 7 PM on Saturday.

According to reports, Vellum Thiramai is the Tamil adaptation of Viacom18’s famous indigenous talent show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. As judges, the show includes charming actor Nikki Galrani, acclaimed actor and Karate expert Shihan Hussaini, and famed choreographer Sridhar.

In one of the teasers, the show’s title and logo were announced by Parineeti Chopra, who judges the Hindi version of the show.

Vellum Thiramai is a one-of-a-kind reality show that showcases the best acts from all across the region while also giving a platform in a special segment for local or regional talents who will deliver spectacular renditions ranging from dancing to magic, martial arts, and many other abilities that viewers have never seen before. VJ Andrews will present the hour-long reality show, which will span over 16 episodes.

Meanwhile, auditions for the programme have already begun, with people from all around the state coming in to showcase their unique abilities. The contestants who amaze the judges the most will be chosen for the show. The channel has also made an online application form available for anybody interested in participating in the show.

The channel aims for Vellum Thiramai to alter the Tamil reality arena by sending viewers on an amazing trip through a unique blend of skill and ability.

