Colors Tamil to Air Special Shows for Pongal From January 14

Pongal or Thai Pongal is a four-day harvest festival widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The four days of the festival in the state are known as Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. This year, Pongal started on January 14 and it will continue till January 17.

On the occasion of Pongal, Colors Tamil has announced its special programming starting from January 14 till January 16. It will air Sirappa Pattimandram show helmed by actor-director K Bhagyaraj and a star-studded awards function Colors Tamil Thiruvizha.

Sirappu Pattimandram will see speakers from different walks of life and Colors Tamil Thiruvizha hosted by the anchor duo - Aadhavan and Farina Azad – will have a variety of dancing, singing acts, and comedy gigs. The three-hour special show will be adding to the general mood of joy and festivity.

Colors Tamil will also air the world television premiere of the film Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, starring RS Karthik and Ayra.

Rajaraman S, Business Head of Colors Tamil, in a statement said that extravagance and quintessence of Pongal lie in the togetherness of families and letting go of worries.

“We are ecstatic to be able to provide such an intriguing roster of shows that will bring hours of entertainment and a diverse range of content that will keep families engaged and merry, especially considering the current pandemic state," he said.

He asserted that Colors Tamil viewers will have a tremendous viewing experience this Pongal.

