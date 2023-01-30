Actor-politician Taraka Ratna, the elder cousin of Jr NTR, was taken to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Saturday. He suffered cardiac arrest while taking part in a rally in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, he was reported in serious condition. Later, his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna visited him in the hospital and assured his fans that they had nothing to worry about and that Ratna was receiving good treatment.

Now, Vedam actor Manchu Manoj visited Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital to meet Taraka Ratna. After meeting with Taraka Ratna, the actor tweeted, “Visited #Tarakratna and am filled with hope and optimism for his future. He has our unwavering support and I’m sure with the grace of God and all the prayers of the people who care for him, he will make a full recovery soon and be back home with us. Love u babai."

Before visiting the hospital, Manoj Manchu tweeted, “Babai @NTarakarathna, Get well soon. I always know, you’re a Fighter and you will come out in no time. Comeback stronger. Waiting to meet you soon. Twaraga vachai manam cricket adudham."

On Sunday, Taraka Ratna was taken to the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru. According to the recent health information provided to the media, Taraka Ratna’s status is still critical but improving with treatment. He is still in serious condition, but he is responding to the medication, which is encouraging. “Taraka Ratna should recover quickly with our grandfather’s blessing and the well-wishes of the Nandamuri fans," said Jr NTR.

Dr Sudhakar K, the health minister of Karnataka, also went to Bengaluru to meet Taraka Ratna.

Ratna passed out during a political gathering. He reportedly went to a puja, joined a mosque for prayer and then passed out. He was taken right away to the hospital.

