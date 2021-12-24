'Come Back': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers her Brother in This Insta Post

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput came as a massive shock to the industry as well as his fans and family. It’s been over a year since the actor died by suicide on June 14 2020, but his fans remember him on social media on various occasions and share posts in his honour. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a picture of her late brother on her Instagram handle, saying that she “wants him back".

Shweta shared an old picture where Sushant is seen in a white t-shirt and black cap. In the caption, Shweta wrote, “Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time…"

She added the hashtag “come back" to the post. Her post has numerous tributes to the late actor from his fans, who are leaving joined hands and broken-heart emojis.

Shweta Singh Kirti has often written touching posts for her late brother. Earlier, when Sushant’s ‘Chhichhore’ won the National Film Award, Shweta shared a picture of the late actor with the cast of Chhichhore and congratulated the entire team for the Award. She always remembers her brother in her social media posts.

Recently, Shweta congratulated Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande on her wedding with Vicky Jain. Shweta wrote in a comment on Ankita’s post, “Congratulations and blessings to the newlyweds. Shweta."

