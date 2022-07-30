'Come to Parliament': NCP MP Supriya Sule to PM Narendra Modi on Bus Bai Bus

Zee Marathi’s show Bus Bai Bus premiered on July 29, and host Subodh Bhave welcomed NCP leader Supriya Sule. In the first episode, Sule answered various questions. One of the answers currently going viral is Supriya Sule’s response to the image of Narender Modi.

In the talk show, she was shown pictures of a few personalities and one of them was Prime Minister Narender Modi. When asked to comment on Narender Modi she said, “Amit Shah comes to Parliament every day. He makes good speeches. But you are not coming to Parliament." She further requested to come to the Parliament.

Supriya even confessed that when Narender Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Anurag Thakur, the CM and she went to see a cricket match. She said, “You were the Chief Minister of Gujarat when we met for the first time. Then you, Anurag and I went to watch the match. You come, we will go to watch the match again, it will be fun."

Supriya said her mother is Shinde and her father is Pawar. Hence, there is a tussle between them. She was hinting at the Maharashtra political crisis.

Bus Bai Bus has a special concept wherein famous women personalities share their experiences and some funny moments. It is the only show in the industry that is reserved for women contestants.

