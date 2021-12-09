Comedian Bharti Singh is Pregnant, Takes Break From Work: Report

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents soon. Bharti Singh, who is famous for tickling the funny bones of the audience through the years, is going to be a mom very soon.

According to reports, Bharti Singh is pregnant and is expecting a child by next year. This is the first trimester of Bharti’s pregnancy, so she has taken a break from her work commitments and is spending more time at home. When Bharti was asked about this by her fans, she avoided the question.

In the past, Bharti Singh had reduced her weight by about 15 kg. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Bharti Singh is pregnant. According to rumours, the comedian had lost a lot of weight for a healthy pregnancy. Bharti will resume her work in a few days. Once the break is over, she is going to join The Kapil Sharma show.

When Bharti was asked about this, she refused to give a direct answer to her fans. She had said, “I will neither deny nor confirm anything. When the time is right, I will talk about it openly. It is not possible to hide such things. So when I feel that there is news worth sharing, I will come and talk about it in public."

Last year, Bharti had publicly said that she was planning a baby. However, owing to the Covid-19 epidemic, they had decided to delay the decision. Bharti and Harsh got married in the year 2017. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary only a few days ago.

