Pregnant Bharti Singh Leaves Mumbai For This Shocking Reason; This Is Where She's Staying Now

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachia have left the city for a while. The couple who also run a YouTube channel by the name LOL (Life of Limbachiyaas) shared the news in one of their vlogs.

It is being said that Bharti, who is currently expecting a child, chose to leave Mumbai as a precautionary measure for the safety of their baby. In the video, Harsh shared that they are residing outside Mumbai at a farmhouse and have planned to shoot some vlogs.

Later in the video, Harsh can be heard saying that COVID-19 cases have significantly increased in Mumbai due to which they have decided to shoot and work from the farmhouse.

In the rest of the vlog, Harsh gave his viewers a tour of the farm house and entertained them through light-hearted jokes. Meanwhile, Bharti seemed to be focusing on her diet in a bid to care for her child.

Earlier in December last year, Bharti had shared her pregnancy news through another YouTube video on their channel. In the video, Bharti revealed that she had been taking pregnancy tests for the last six months and even recorded them on camera to not miss the precious moment. After the test confirmed the news, Bharti could be seen failing to contain her excitement. This will be the couple’s first child.

