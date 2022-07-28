Comedian Bharti Singh Shares Cute Picture of Her Son Gola; Fans Shower Love

Comedy queen Bharti Singh has shared an adorable picture of her son Gola. Gola is none other than her son Laksh. In the picture, Bharti has put up a clown face filter. Laksh with round big white eyes and a small red circle on his nose looks enchanting. She added Raj Kapoor’s famous song, Jeena Yahaan, Marna Yahaan, as the background music.

In fact, in the story, Bharti tagged Laksh Limbachiyaa. She recently created the Instagram account of her baby boy. The overloaded cuteness of Laksh in the picture went viral. The fan pages of Bharti and Harsh have snapped the picture and netizens have thronged them like bulls to a red colour.

A user wrote, “Bless you, my cute baby boy. So adorable. You are like a little star on this planet Gola.’’ Another wrote “I can relate, my baby boy when small looked the same as Gola. Cutteeee clown.’’ An Instagrammer shared a hilarious comment, “This is the only clown that cannot make anyone laugh out hard at him. His cuteness will force others to pull his cheeks.’’

Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy in April. The duo is active on social media and shares numerous stories and images of their little pumpkin. They also did a baby photoshoot with a unique theme.

A recent image of the Laksh where he is dressed like an Arab in a kaffiyeh also went viral. The frame added hookah as well for the effects. The duo was even trolled for placing a hookah in the frame.

This cute little picture of Gola forced celebs to comment. Celebs like Jankee Parekh, Chandan Prabhakar, Adaa Khan, Parmeet Sethi, Sara Khan, Pavitra Punia, Surbhi Jyoti, Kishwer Merchant, and Anita Hassanandani among others flooded the comment section with their love.

