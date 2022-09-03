Comedian Hasan Minhaj Shows Up At Shah Rukh Khan's Doorstep But 'He Didn't Answer'; Zoya Akhtar Reacts

Comedian Hasan Minhaj surprised fans by announcing that he is in India. Hasan, best known for his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, was seen visiting his family in Bangalore before he touched down in Mumbai. As soon as he landed in the city, one of the many things he did was visit Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat.

A tourist spot now in Bandra, Mannat witnesses a sea of fans posing in front of the iconic doors of the house. Hasan joined the masses and struck a pose in front of the sea-facing mansion as well. Sharing the picture, Hasan wrote, “Pulled up to Shah Rukh’s. He didn’t answer tho ‍♂️."

The post received reactions from many, including Zoya Akhtar. The filmmaker took to the comments section and dropped a bunch of laughing emojis. A fan was also curious how Hasan managed to get a good picture when the place is usually crowded. “How did you find that entryway so empty??? That’s a miracle," a fan wrote. A few also tagged Shah Rukh and urged him to invite Hasan over.

Earlier this week, Hasan had shared adorable pictures with his grandmother who is living in Bangalore. He wrote, “94 and cuter than ever. Gotta love Nani ❤️." It was then that fans learnt he’s in India. “Hasan my bro, you are in Bangalore? we need a live show from you," a fan requested. “You’re in india!! Need a king’s jester performance here," added another.

Patriot Act With Hasan Mihnaj was cancelled in 2020, leaving fans disappointed. When Minhaj’s show first debuted in 2018, it brought to the streaming platform what had never been done before: A millennial Muslim Indian-American comic, born to immigrant parents, calling out real-time issues and problems.

The topics he spoke about were pertinent: Elections, climate change, capitalism, and immigration, but all of them disguised in the garb of almost being a comedy. Minaj’s shows were a take on call-out culture in the best way: he challenged federations and large companies by revealing actual facts about them, and padding the content with humour so the audience listened.

