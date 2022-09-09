Comedian Raju Srivastava Has Not Gained Consciousness Yet, Say Doctors

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS last month, has not regained consciousness yet, doctors have said. Srivastava’s BP, oxygen level, and body movements have shown steady improvements. What makes doctors worry is Raju’s prolonged unconsciousness and the condition of his brain. Raju is now on a ventilator and doctors are changing his pipes regularly to minimise the risk of Covid.

The King of the Comedy is being supervised by Dr Padma Srivastava, the head of the Neurology department at AIIMS. Doctor Padma said that Raju’s kidney, heart, liver, blood pressure, and oxygen level are normal but until his brain responds nothing can be said. Raju was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack while exercising. Doctors straight away did his angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha spoke with an English daily recently and said, “All I can say is that his condition is stable now. He is on a ventilator right now. The medical team is giving its best and trying its best. We need your prayers so that he gets well soon and comes back to us."

Earlier, the condition of the comedian deteriorated after he suffered an infection. He was then shifted to ICU due to a high fever. His family doctor Anil Morarka said, “Raju Ji got an infection a few days back. He had developed a fever and hence the team is now taking extreme precautions to avoid infection."

Raju’s friends and fans are praying for the comedian’s speedy recovery.

Raju Srivastava gained popularity owing to his brilliant jokes and comic-timing. Raju has done several shows like the Comedy Circuit, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

