Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack While Working Out, Admitted To AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was immediately taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi. The comedian’s team confirmed his health condition and assured fans that he is doing better now.

Srivastava’s manager Maqbool told News18 Showsha that he suffered a mild heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said.

The comedian was in the capital to meet his friends and family. He has been in the city for a week now.

Srivastava is a well-known name on television and on the comedy circuit. The comedian is known for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. In 2017, speaking with The Indian Express, he revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys his mimicry.

“He told me, ‘If you wish to, you should mimic me, just take care that the crowd should be entertained.’ He believes mimicry is an art. Modi ji in fact said that there should not be in any discrimination, that powerful people are not poked fun at, and only rest of the sections are the subject of one’s humour," he said at the time.

The comedian has also been a part of several hit comedy shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil. Besides his career in comedy, Srivastava has also starred in a few movies. It is reported that he was seen in Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya and also led the 2007 film Bombay to Goa with Sunil Pal and Aasif Sheikh.

