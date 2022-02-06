Comedian Sugandha Mishra, Famous for Mimicking Lata Mangeshkar, Remembers Legendary Singer

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has not only given us evergreen songs, which will stay alive even after her demise, she has also influenced the lives of many musicians. However, her impact doesn’t stop at the music fraternity. Actor-comedian Sugandha Mishra rose to fame and became a household name after mimicking the late singer on comedy shows. Always the one to show utmost respect to the ace singer, Sugandha offered her condolences after the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “I was heartbroken after hearing the news of her passing away. She was Lata didi for the entire country and due to her extraordinary work, she is known as the Nightingale of India. I’m extremely sad that she’s no more around us but through her voice, she will always be with us. I know for a fact that her blessings will always be there for all of us, no matter where she is."

She also told the publication that she has grown up listening to Lataji’s songs ever since she was a kid. She added that her tracks have always inspired her and will continue to inspire all the coming generations. “With a very heavy heart I am trying to absorb the fact that she is no more around us. She was a living legend and I feel that legends never die," said concluded.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated at Shivaji Park maidan with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Shivaji Park to attend the legendary singer’s funeral. CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Devendra Fadnavis, and several other high-profile personalities have also arrived at the venue to pay tributes to the departed soul.

