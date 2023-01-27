Tamil comedy king Yogi Babu on Thursday unveiled the first look of his next film Medical Miracle. Sharing the poster on Twitter, he wrote “#thanks to the #honourablehumour film #specialthanks to @director johnson and @producer." In the poster, Yogi Babu is being administered an injection. The humorous poster also includes objects such as a calendar, a first aid kit, a clock, a knife and a stone. Although at first glance, the poster might confuse you, it seems that it will narrate a humorous story.

Advertisement

Directed by K Johnson, the venture, it seems, will be a political comedy and has been produced by the director and A1 Productions. In June, Medical Miracle began production, and Yogi Babu finished filming his scenes in November. Yogi Babu plays an Ola cab driver in the film. K Johnson has previously directed A1 and Paris Jeyaraj.

In addition to Yogi Babu, the movie also features Darsha Gupta, Mansoor Ali Khan, Seshu, Kalki, Madurai Muthu, Thangadurai, Nanjil Sampath and Bala. Siddharth Vipin is in charge of the music for Medical Miracle. Along with Medical Miracle, Yogi Babu has also signed for Dhoni’s Entertainment debut venture LGM- Let’s Get Married.

Ramesh Tamilmani will helm the family-friendly comedy. The music will be composed by Viswajith, and Pradeep Ragav, who previously edited the Tamil films like Kathakali, Comali and Love Today, will handle the LGM’s editing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here