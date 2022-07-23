Comedy Queen Bharti Singh To Host Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10

Comedy Queen Bharti Singh is all set to host Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10. An English entertainment portal reported that all the formalities have been completed and the contract is being signed. As per another media report, the dance reality show will get on air on September 27 on Colors TV.

After a hiatus of five years, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s producers have decided to return to the show. Earlier, it was Manish Paul who hosted season 9 of the dance reality show. This time, director Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit and international artist Nora Fatehi will be the jury members of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

The names of the contestants of season 10 are yet to be decided. But the producers reached out to three sportsmen with the show offer. It is speculated that Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina were the producer’s picks.

Karan Johar seems to be excited for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. When the media papped him and asked about the show he said, “Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment."

This is Karan’s first dance reality show where he will be the judge. All the seasons of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa were mounted on a lavish scale and after 5 years, expectations are high. The last season of the show was telecast in the year 2016-2017.

On the work front as a new mom, Bharti Singh participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and later in Nach Baliye. She had opened her show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaan, titled Khatra Khatra, Khatra. This year, Bharti was honoured with the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress in the comedy genre.

On April 3, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, named Laksh. Fans of Bharti Singh were appreciating her for working during her pregnancy. She hosted the show Dance Deewane 3 and Hunarbaaz with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

