Comfy and Casual Looks Are Kareena Kapoor Khan's New Favourite; Here's Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again proved that she is the ultimate style icon. Each time she drops pictures or videos on social media, she leaves everyone completely impressed. Her casual looks are as fashion lessons as her elegant red carpet looks.

On Saturday too, the actress shared a picture in which she was seen posing in comfortable loungewear featuring a black t-shirt. She was seen lazing in her garden and basking in the sun. The actress chose a no-make-up look with her hair tied in a bun. Check out her picture here:

Advertisement

This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor’s casual looks gained our attention. Earlier, this month, she, along with her Karisma Kapoor was seen visiting Randhir Kapoor at his residence. The sisters were captured by the paparazzi in their casual and comfy look. Kareena opted for a check-print top and jeans while Karisma looked chic in an oversized printed kurta and flared pants combo. Kareena styled the outfit with a pink strap digital watch, white lace-up sneakers, and a tan top handle bag.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 2023 is set to be packed with action for Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has a series of films lined up for release this year. She will be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled film. The shooting of the film is already complete and it is in the post-production stage now. However, the makers are yet to confirm the release date. While little is known about the film’s plot, the coming together of Mehta and Kareena has been the excitement of fans.

In addition to the Hansal Mehta directorial, Kareena is set to star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in The Devotion of Suspect X. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie is planned for Netflix release this year and will mark the actress’ OTT debut. Moreover, the actress will also be seen on screen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.

Read all the Latest Movies News here