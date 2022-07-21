Comic-Con 2022: Henry Cavill to Make Superman Related Announcement at the Event? Here's What We Know

Henry Cavill fans, DC fans and especially Superman fans have much reason to rejoice as the actor is set to get back in the signature robe. Just like every year, this year too, superhero fans are looking forward to knowing of some surprising announcements about their favourites. As per a recent report, there have been speculations that Henry will be making a surprise appearance at the Comic-con 2022 to confirm his return as Superman in an upcoming DCEU project. As fans would know, the 39-year-old actor hasn’t starred in a solo Superman film since Man of Steel, there are speculations that the actor may don the red cape once again.

As reported by Deadline, there is a “buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." There have already been rumours that Cavill’s Superman may have a cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming superhero film, Black Adam. At the Comic-Con this year, Warner Bros. will be focussing on two main DCEU projects including Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

For the unversed, the Justice League star last appeared as Superman in 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a director’s cut of 2017’s Justice League. The actor had announced on several occasions in the past, that he hasn’t hung his superhero suit as of yet. Previously, The Cold Light of Day actor has also spoken about the version of Superman that he would love to play again saying, that it could be similar to the one “we all know and love from the comics."

On Saturday, July 23, Warner Bros’ will be unveiling their theatrical panel for their upcoming projects and fans are now waiting to see whether Cavill’s Superman has something in the works. As for the rest of the projects, new footages are expected to be released from the same.

