Coming Soon, A Biopic On Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, one of India’s best known entrepreneurs, died in 2019. Now, a biopic is likely to be made on Siddhartha soon based on a book. The biography has been written by investigative journalists Rukmini BR and Prosenjit Datta and is expected to hit the shelves soon.

In the latest development, T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture have acquired the rights for a biographical film to be made on this book. They have done this in association with Karma Media Entertainment. The book is titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V.G Siddhartha. Pan Macmillan India is the publisher of this book.

The rights for the biopic have been acquired from Anish Chandy of Labyrinth Literary Agency. Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T series said that his team is elated to bring Siddhartha’s story on screen.He said this biopic will show the story of a man who founded country’s largest retail chain.

Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu, producer at Almighty Motion Picture, said the biopic will bring out all aspects of Siddhartha’s life on screen.

Shaailesh R Singh, producer at Karma Media and Entertainment, termed Siddhartha’s biopic as one of the most interesting films in his career.

Writers Rukmini and Prosenjit also expressed their opinion about Siddhartha’s life. According to Rukmini, Siddhartha’s life is full of thrilling twists and turns. Prosenjit said that Siddhartha was a humble and ambitious businessman.

With this announcement, audience are interested to know that who will enact Siddhartha’s role in this film. Most importantly, who will direct this project . These details are yet to be revealed. People are excited about the book and the film based on it.

VG Siddhartha is often credited with bringing the coffee culture to India. Cafe Coffe Day, also referred to as CCD, is India’s largest coffe chain and competes with major brands such as Starbucks and Barista.

After Siddhartha’s death, his wife Malvika Hegde took over as the CEO of Cafe Coffee Day.

