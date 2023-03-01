Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is currently on cloud nine, after embracing motherhood for the first time. The Singham actress welcomed her son, Neil, with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on April 19, last year. Post Neil’s birth, the 37-year-old was on a long maternity break, enjoying her time as the new mum, while jetting off on vacations with her family. Now, after almost a year, Kajal has once again resumed her work commitments. The actress who will next be seen in director S. Shankar’s Indian 2, recommenced her shoot for the film. On February 27, the B-town stunner announced her return to the film sets, by dropping a picture on Twitter.

Tweeting the monochrome picture with a giant pink heart sticker placed on her face, so as not to reveal her look from the film, Kajal wrote, “#Indian2 #COMINGSOON." The photo captured the actress clicking a mirror selfie with a makeup artist. Bottles of hair dyes, in different colours, were also displayed on the table before the duo.

Seems like Kajal is back on her toes, leaving no stone unturned to prepare herself for Indian 2. Earlier, the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram, taking horse riding lessons. The video revealed the tinsel town star, dressed in a casual black tee, with a pair of purple-black, marble-dyed slacks, hopping on a horse. She caressed the animal, before riding the horse, wearing a protective helmet, with the assistance of her trainer.

Along with the video, Kajal penned a long caption where she expressed her excitement for returning to work, post-partum. An excerpt of what she wrote read, “Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum!… Post-baby, it’s been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task!:"

“Indian 2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself,’ she concluded.

Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The actioner is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, also starring Kamal Haasan. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Guru Somasundaram, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth have also been roped in to play crucial roles. Produced collaboratively by Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is headed for a pan-Indian release. The date of the premiere is yet to be announced.

