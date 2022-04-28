Coming Soon On Vijay TV: Mahasangam of Two Hit Tamil TV Serials

Many Tamil television serials have become quite popular among the audiences due to their strong story line and performance of the talented actors. A few of the shows airing on Star Vijay TV have become big hits recently. The popular serials of Vijay TV, which have become big hits, include Kaatrukkenna Veli, Paavam Ganesan, Namma Veetu Ponnu, Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum and a few more. The two major serials that are loved by the family audience are Pandian Stores and Baakiyalakshmi.

Pandian Stores airs at 8pm while Baakiyalakshmi airs at 8.30pm on all week days. Padian Store revolves around four sons (Sathyamoorthy, Jeevanandham, Kathiravan and Kannan), who run Pandian Stores, a famous grocery store in Kundrakudi. Dhanalakshmi (Sujitha), a well-educated courageous girl enters the life of Sathyamoorthy against her family’s wishes and the story revolves around this relationship along with the family’s struggle to build the business of the Pandian Stores.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Baakiyalakshmi revolves around the story of the lead character Baakiyalakshmi, who is a soft natured and devoted wife, mother and daughter-in-law. She is married to Gopinath and they have three children— Chezhiyan, Ezhilan and Iniya. Gopinath has a secret affair with his ex-fiancé, Radhika, who lives as a single mother to her daughter, Mayura.

These two serials are having a lot of fans, and now according to reports, a Mahasangam of these two serials will be airing soon on Vijay TV. These Mahasangam episodes with the characters from these two serials have already aired twice earlier. The TRP rating skyrocketed as the Pandian Stores and Baakiyalakshmi Mahasnagam episodes aired.

This time also the two serials are coming together and this information has created excitement among the audiences. The die heart fans of these two serials are eagerly waiting for the mahasangam episodes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.