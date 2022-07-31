Home » News » Movies » CWG 2022: Anushka, Kareena, Rashmika, Congratulate Mirabai Chanu on Winning 1st Gold for India

CWG 2022: Anushka, Kareena, Rashmika, Congratulate Mirabai Chanu on Winning 1st Gold for India

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 17:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Celebs like Sidharth Malhotra and Anushka Sharma congratulate Mirabai Chanu on Commonwealth Gold Win
As Mirabai Chanu wins the first Gold for the nation in weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Indian film personalities dropped their congratulatory messages

Mirabai Chanu made India proud as she bagged the gold medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. This is the first gold that India had received in this year’s Commonwealth Games. She achieved a record-breaking total of 201kg (88kg and113kg) in the 49kg category of women’s weightlifting competition at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. Many actors too cheered the weightlifter and congratulated her for this tremendous achievement.

Anupam Kher shared a video of Mirabai’s winning moment and wrote in Hindi, “@mirabai_chanu has made the country proud by winning the gold medal at the 2022 #CommonwealthGames. She has increased our reputation all over the world. Have made us proud. Your victory will inspire all of us and especially the youth. Hearty congratulations. Long live Mother India! Jai Hind! Every time our #NationalAnthem plays at such events I feel choked with emotions." See the tweet here:

Yami Gautam Dhar tweeted, “Congratulations to The Golden Girl of India 🇮🇳 ❤ #MirabaiChanu."

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “And Mirabai did it !!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CWG2022 it’s a gold!!!"

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia took to their stories to congratulate the golden girl of India. Here are what they shared:

Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated Mirabai Chanu on her gold

Shilpa Shetty congratulates Commonwealth Games winners

Anushka Sharma called Mirabhai Chanu India’s pride

Kareena Kapoor Khan called Mirabai Chanu a ‘legend’

Sidharth Malhotra congratulates Mirabai Chanu on her Commonwealth Gold win

Rashmika Mandanna also congratulated Mirabai Chanu on clinching to Commonwealth Gold

Ashok Pandit also tweeted about Mirabai and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Weightlifter #MirabaiChanu for winning Gold at the #CWG . Its a proud moment for India. More power to you . 👏👏👏👏"

Mirabai has started India’s journey to more medals. Bindyarani Devi secured a silver in weightlifting. Sanket Sargar won the a silver medal in the 55kg event while Gururaja Pujary won the bronze in the men’s 61kg category on Saturday. India has clinched yet another gold as 19 year Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the top position in Men’s weightlifting in 69kg category.

first published: July 31, 2022, 17:36 IST
last updated: July 31, 2022, 17:51 IST