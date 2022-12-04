'Comparing Me to a Kid' Reacts Neetu Kapoor After Diet Sabya Compares Her with Disha Patani

Neetu Kapoor appeared to be in splits after her style statement was compared with Disha Patani. The comparison was done by the popular fashion-dedicated Instagram account Diet Sabya as part of their year-end fashion round-up. In the pictures, shared on their Instagram Stories, the account asked followers to pick between Neetu and Disha.

In the comparison, Disha was seen wearing an all-black outfit styled by Aastha Sharma while the veteran actress was seen wearing a pink Indian outfit styled by Mohit Rai. The poll asked followers to pick who was styled better.

Neetu reposted the post on her Instagram Stories and called the comparisons ‘wild.’ “You guys are wild comparing me to a kid," she wrote, adding a grimacing face and a monkey covering its eyes emoji. For the unversed, Neetu is 64 while Disha turned 30 this year. The poll, at the time of reporting, had almost 50-50 percent of votes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the fashion influencer compared the same look of Neetu with the look of Neena Gupta. In the picture, Neena was seen wearing a white saree with a black blouse. The poll was dominated by Neena at the time of reporting.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her long-awaited comeback to the big screen this year. Having been away from the silver screen for nine years, Neetu returned with a bang in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actress starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, with her performance receiving high praise.

Neetu will now be seen in an untitled web series. While the details of the project are still under wraps, she seems to have begun the filming for it. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets.

As for Disha, she was last seen in Ek Villain 2 this year. She will be seen in Yodha and Project K in the coming year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here