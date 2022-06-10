Complaint Against Kannada Actor Jai Jagadish For Assaulting Bus Commuter on Street

Sandalwood actor Jai Jagadish has landed himself in legal trouble over an altercation with a bus commuter on the streets. The senior actor allegedly physically assaulted a man on the streets for throwing a bottle at his car. A complaint has been filed against Jai Jagadish and his car driver at Bellur police station at Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.

J Chandru, a resident of Bengaluru’s J C Nagar, filed a complaint against Jai Jagadish and his driver, stating that they harassed him and beat him over a minor matter. According to his complaint, he was stepping out of a KSRTC bus close to the toll gate at Nelligere on June 5. The actor’s car was just behind the bus. Jai Jagadish and his driver then got down from the car and came up to him around the back of the bus and accused him of throwing a bottle at their car from the bus.

Despite J Chandru’s repeated pleas that he had not discarded any bottle, they did not listen to him, abused him and physically assaulted him. The complainant even alleged that they tore his clothes. He said that the locals in the area tried to calm down the actor but he did not tone down his aggression. The Belur police have registered a complaint and are conducting a preliminary investigation.

Jai Jagadish has appeared in movies like Gaali Maathu, Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu, Bandhana, Madhuve Madu Tamashe Nodu and Garjane.

