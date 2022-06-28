Complaint Against Lyrics Of Dhanush's Thaai Kelvai Song From Thiruchitrambalam

The first song from Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam has courted controversy over its lyrics. A social activist has filed a complaint against the Thaai Kelvai song saying some of its lyrics are disrespectful to elders. According to this social activist, the offensive lyrics should be altered or removed altogether.

The music for the song has been composed by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander, while Dhanush himself penned the lyrics. Since its release, the song has got people grooving to its peppy beats. He has also provided vocals to the song. Thaai Kelvai has struck a chord with the audience. However, following this complaint, it remains to be seen what the makers’ next step will be.

Apart from foot-tapping music and lyrics, what made the song remarkable are the amazing dance moves shown by Dhanush. Thaai Kelvai has amped up the excitement around Thiruchitrambalam.

The Thaai Kelvai song is special in many other aspects as well. This song marks the pairing of Dhanush and Anirudh after 7 years. Both artists have delivered several successful songs in the past and Thaai Kelvai is no exception.

Apart from Dhanush, Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and others will be there in this film. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bharathiraja are also there in Thiruchitrambalam.

Thiruchitrambalam is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and was scheduled to release on July 28. It was later postponed to August 18.

Dhanush’s last flick Maaran was not successful at the box office. Despite an intriguing storyline of an investigative journalist, the film was a failure. The audience criticised director Karthick Naren’s story and screenplay.

The only saving grace in this film was Dhanush’s acting, according to the audience. Apart from Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani and others were also seen in the film.

