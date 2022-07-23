Complaint Against Malayalam Singer Sreenath Bhasi For Cheating; Know More

A complaint has been registered against Malayalam singer Sreenath Bhasi for cheating. The complaint is filed by Cabinet Sports City’s officials. As per the complainant, Sreenath Bhasi took an advance amount to reach an inauguration ceremony. The officials said that they have given Rs. 4 lakh in advance to the singer to inaugurate the tea cafe.

Cabinet Sports officials said that as per the contract, the deal amounted to Rs. 6 lakh. Sreenath Bhasi took Rs. 4 lakh in advance. The rest of the amount of Rs.2 lakh was to be given after the inauguration. The Alappuzha-based company in their complaint said Sreenath Bhasi was in the United Kingdom a day before the event. He did not reach the inauguration ceremony on the prescribed date.

Later, the singer Sreenath requested the officials to shift the date of the inauguration. Earlier, the date was 14th, which was missed by the singer. Cabinet Sports City’s officials said taking in view the request by the singer, they shifted it to the 22nd. Sreenath Bhasi did not show up on the date again.

According to Cabinet Sports City’s officials, the scheduled month-long program was not done. The company said that they had suffered heavy losses worth crores. The partners of the inauguration Zakir Hussain, Sinav, Ijaz, Vijayakrishnan, Sajad, Niaz, and Alsar have now filed the complaint with the District Police Chief of Alappuzha.

This is not the first time when Sreenath Bhasi has found himself in the middle of a controversy. In 2017, a case was registered against him and others for cheating and passing lewd comments on the actress. According to the complaint, the incident happened in 2016 when the actress was working on a movie titled Honeybee 2. In the contract, the crew of the movie had to give her Rs. 50,000 which they allegedly did not give.

Moreover, they called the actress in a hotel in Panangad and passed lewd comments. A case under IPC section 429, 354,509, and 34 were registered against the accused.

