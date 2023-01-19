Complaint Against Man Making Disparaging Videos Against Puneeth Rajkumar

A complaint has been registered against an unknown person, who allegedly created disparaging videos of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. Taking cognizance of the video, a fan of the star filed a complaint against the person to the police commissioner. In the complaint, the fan has named a person for allegedly creating and sharing the video on social media.

Puneeth Rajkumar was one the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. Millions call him Appu with affection. He earned this nickname owing to his debut film, titled Appu. With the masala film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, he made his acting debut in 2002. The movie, in which he played the lead part, was so well received that he was given the stage name Appu.

Puneeth died at the age of 46 after suffering from a major heart attack. His death left a vacuum for everyone who loved him. The star’s final movie was Gandhadagudi, which was released in October last year. It became a huge hit and served as his farewell to the film industry. The Amogvarsha-directorial was the ideal gift for his fans, who yearned to see him on the big screens one last time.

Recently, director Srini paid a tribute to Puneeth by sharing a heartwarming picture on Twitter. He tweeted the picture of a Malabar tamarind plant and wrote, “You are rooted in our memories." Going by the tweet, it was planted by Puneeth himself in April 2021.

The Karnataka Government presented the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously to Puneeth at the Rajyotsava Awards held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1, 2022. He became the 9th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade for his social service.

