Complaint Against MLC Kavitha for Illegal Investment in Vijay Devarakonda's Liger

Puri Jagannadh’s movie Liger was released to high expectations but turned out to be a huge failure. The movie has had a poor run at the box office and coupled with negative reviews, is struggling to even recover its cost. However, even while the news of the film’s debacle is fresh in our minds, Liger has landed in a controversy.

Congress leader Bakka Judson has complained to ED and CBI to act against Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha for allegedly making illegal investments in movies. He said that she sought to turn her illegal black money into white by investing in the Vijay Deverakonda movie Liger. The Congress leader alleges that Kavitha called Vijay Devarakonda, the movie’s producer Charmi Kaur, and others to her home so they could discuss making a Pan-Indian movie.

According to Bakka Judson, this plan to convert her black money to white through a pan-India film was generated way back in 2017 when some revered personalities in the industry were questioned in a drug-related case. Authorities in Hyderabad questioned 16 personalities from the Telugu film industry including Charmi, Puri Jagannadh, Navdeep, Ravi Teja, and Mumait Khan.

Since that time, according to Bakka Judson, a friendship has grown between Kavita, Charmi, Vijay Devarakonda, and Puri Jagannadh. A petition outlining Kavitha’s attempts to convert the black money she had obtained illegally into white has been given to the investigating authorities. A thorough investigation has been asked for.

Meanwhile, Liger, after its disastrous run at the box office, is ready to come to OTT screens, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 30.

