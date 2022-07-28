Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Singh Before Maharashtra State Commission for Women for Nude Photoshoot

After an FIR at Chembur Police Station, a complaint has been filed with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women against Ranveer Singh for his nude photo shoot. Advocate Ashish Rai has said in the complaint that the nude photoshoot was done by actor Ranveer Singh, and it was circulated through social media. After which, an FIR has already been registered against the actor Chembur police station under IPC and IT Act.

The complainant says that the way the pictures have been made viral through social media, it is definitely against the dignity of women and children. Therefore, keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, notice should be issued to actor Ranveer Singh on behalf of the commission, and this controversial photo should be deleted from social media. Through the complaint, a demand has also been made to the Women’s Commission to take action under suo motu cognizance.

Last week, the Gully Boy actor took social media by storm as he posed naked for a magazine. While many applauded the actor’s bold avatar, several others trolled the actor and now legal complaints are being filed against Ranveer. An FIR has been lodged against the actor in addition to more police complaints, taking cognizance of a complaint filed against him at Mumbai’s Chembur police station.

The FIR has been filed under section 67A of the IT Act along with sections 292, 293, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of women. Lalit Tekchandani, who represents an NGO called Shyam Mangaram foundation which has been in existence for almost six years in Chembur, in central suburban Mumbai, spoke to News18.com and explained, “Many women and children approached us saying that what Ranveer Singh has done with the photo shoot is against our society norms. We saw many nude photographs of the actor being clicked and he promoted it on his social media in such a manner that any male or female would feel ashamed about it. We realised that such an act should be strongly opposed and this is why we decided to file a complaint and FIR."

