Complaint Against Ranveer Singh for 'Hurting Sentiments of Women' With Nude Photoshoot

Ranveer Singh broke the internet last week with his nude photoshoot for a magazine and netizens were going gaga over him. However, the photoshoot did not impress everyone and has now landed the actor in trouble as a case was registered against him. An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said, PTI reported.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said, as reported by PTI.

Through his photo shoot, the actor paid tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who was considered a sex symbol and an icon of American pop culture. In one of the pictures, shot for Paper magazine, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds’ famous photograph.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Netflix’s special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’. He went on quite an adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain. He was also seen in Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt.

The actor is also preparing for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

(With PTI inputs)

