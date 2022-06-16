Complaint Filed Against Sai Pallavi for Comparing Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with Cow Vigilantism

Certain comments made by South actress Sai Pallavi while talking about violence in the name of religion has not gone done well with a certain section of people. During an interview with the Great Andhra Youtube channel, Sai Pallavi compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with cow vigilantism. Drawing parallels between the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s and those by cow vigilantes, she said “no one should be hurt on the lines of religion".

She referred to Vivek Agnihotri’s movie The Kashmir Files during her interview. Sai Pallavi said in the interview that was conducted in Telugu, “The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, during Covid-19, I had read some reports (that) a Muslim driver was lynched by cow vigilantes chanting Jai Sree Ram for transporting a cow. So where is the difference from what happened then and what is happening now?"

A case has now been filed against her in Hyderabad. Bajrangdal Bhagyanagar tweeted a photo of the complaint letter, saying, “Bajrangdal Vidyanagar Jilla Samyojak @akhilsindoleji & @AbhishekKurma Balopasama Kendra pramukh filed a case against Sai Pallavi at Sultanbazar PS. @Sai_Pallavi92 apologize to whole country especially Kashmiri Hindus for your derogatory remarks or else it will get worse."

The Love Story actress made the remarks while promoting her latest Telugu movie ‘Virata Parvam’ - which also stars Rana Daggubati. In the film she plays the role of a woman who falls in love with a Naxal leader (played by Daggubati) in Telangana. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas and presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions, the movie has Nandita Das, Priyamani, Eeswari Rao, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Naveen Chandra in crucial roles.

