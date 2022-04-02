Complaint Filed Against Thalapathy Vijay’s Fan Ahead Of Beast Release

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s much anticipated multi-lingual film Beast has embroiled in a controversy ahead of its release on April 13. A fan recently held a milk abhishekam for Vijay by pouring 25-litre milk on a huge cut out of the star. This has angered many people for wasting milk.

SA Ponnusamy, President of Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees’ Welfare Association (TNMDEWA) has lodged a complaint regarding this matter with Tamil Nadu Director General of Police. A complaint has also been lodged with Chennai metropolitan police commissioner and other senior police officials. In the complaint, Ponnusamy has mentioned that police should take action against installation of huge cutouts of the film star at various places of the street. The complaint also mentioned that youth are risking their lives when they indulge in these kinds of activities (pouring milk on cutouts of the actors).

Ponnusamy alleged that if anyone faces an accident during such an act the actors will not arrive to help them. Ponnusamy cautioned the fans of the film stars to consider their safety first.

Paal Abhishekam, anointing posters and cutouts of film stars with milk, is a common practice in Tamil Nadu. Milk dealers in the past have also approached police with complaints of milk packets being stolen by the fans of the film stars for Paal Abhishekam.

Ponnusamy has been raising a demand to ban this activity since 2015. Ponnusamy said that he has approached almost all stalwarts of Tamil film industry requesting them to ask their fans to stop this ritual. Ponnusamy said that till now no film star has accepted his request apart from Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan. He said that fans of both these famous actors indulge in noble works like blood donation camps, helmet awareness etc.

According to Ponnusamy, the worst part in these cases is that police refuse to probe the matter. He said that police help only when theft happens inside the shop.

