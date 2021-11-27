Composer Anirudh Ravichander to Join H Vinoth in Ajith Kumar's Thala 61: Reports

Fans are eagerly waiting for Tamil actor Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith’s ‘Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, to hit the silver screen on Pongal. Even as the shooting of Valimai concluded last month and it is in the post-production stage, Ajith has been making headlines for his next movie tentatively titled “Thala 61".

In his 61st film of Tamil cinema, Ajith is reuniting with Valimai director H Vinoth. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in January. Now, several media reports are claiming that the film will have talented Anirudh Ravichander on board as the music composer. Several social media handles that usually share information about the South film industry are also claiming that Anirudh will be composing songs for Valimai.

The makers and Anirudh neither denied nor announced their collaboration for Valimai.

The reports claimed that the makers will make an official announcement of their collaboration by the last week of December 2021. If reports turn out to be true, it will be the third collaboration between Anirudh and Ajith. Earlier, Anirudh collaborated with Thala Ajith for the blockbusters- ‘Vedalam’ and ‘Vivegam’.

The shooting for the film Thala 61 is expected to begin in early 2022 and will be released by the end of the year. The movie will be produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Along with fans, Ajith is now waiting for the release of his film Valimai on January 14 next year on the occasion of Pongal. Valimai will get a solo release on Pongal next year as makers of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan avoided the clash by fixing the release date of February 4, 2022.

