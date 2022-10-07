Composer Devi Sri Prasad Clears Confusion About Quitting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Apart from high-octane action sequences, one would expect chartbusters coming out from the film. Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP is a celebrated music composer whose work spans multiple languages like Hindi, Telegu, Tamil and Kannada. As opposed to churning out the entire discography for the Salman Khan film, now the music virtuoso would instead be recording one of the tracks. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman hadn’t taken a liking to what Devi had composed, which led to both the artists going their separate ways and probably collaborate in future for some different project. The source had revealed, “Salman and his team were not really happy with the tracks that were composed by the musician for the film. While they stood out independently, Salman felt that they didn’t have the meat to fit into the film’s narrative. Hence, the duo mutually decided to part ways and team up on something even bigger."

Now in an interview with the same news portal, Devi cleared the confusion by stating he wasn’t going to do the entire album in the first place. He shared, “Actually, I had already cleared this confusion but it was never the whole album. It was never supposed to be mine because by the time they approached me, they already done couple of songs. But Farhad Samji told me the entire script for me to know because I want to know the vibe of like ‘what they have done’, ‘what they didn’t do’, ‘which part should I do?’ But when he narrated, they were thinking of a few more songs. But finally, because of the length of the film and all that, what he told me is the number of songs itself have been reduced."

He further added, “But then we did one amazing dance number for Salman Khan – a very quirky one. I think it’s going to be catchy. I saw the video recently the way they shot is brilliant. Last week, like five, six days back, we met Salman Bhai also and the song has beautiful choreography."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted to be an action-comedy film that would feature stars like Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles while Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Malvika Sharma play supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film is slated to release on December 30.

