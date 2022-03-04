Composer Gangai Amaran ‘Disappointed’ Over Actor Vijay’s Rift With His Parents

Tamil Music composer and lyricist Gangai Amaran has said that he is unhappy and disappointed over actor Vijay’s relationship with his parents. He said that he was disappointed by Vijay’s decision of leaving his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar and father SA Chandrasekhar. Vijay has been living separately in Chennai since November 2020 after his father floated a political party with the name of All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

While addressing the gathering during the music release event of the film Mugamariyan, Amaran said that Vijay’s fight with his own parents makes him annoyed.

“I used to read all the plays written by Vijay’s father Chandrasekhar. Vijay’s mother Shobha used to bring Vijay during her singing classes. Both of them took so much care of Vijay but he has left them and now living separately," he said

“It was painful for me to see Vijay pushing his parents away from himself. I am saying this openly as I have nothing to fear. I was so annoyed when I heard the news that he is leaving his parents because I saw from the side how Vijay was raised by his parents. So all Vijay fans should tell him to come back and live with his parents," he added.

Actor Vijay made his acting debut with the action-drama film Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. The movie was directed by his father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and was produced by his mother Soba. So far, he has worked in over 60 films. In November 2020, Chandrasekhar floated a political outfit in the name of All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with Shoba Chandrasekhar as the treasurer of the party. This led to a dispute between Vijay and his parents and since then he has been living separately.

On the work front, Vijay is awaiting the release of his next film Beast. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar also stars Puja Hegde.

