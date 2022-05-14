Composer James Vasanthan Gifts Bigg Boss 5 Fame Thamarai Selvi a House

In the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil and Bigg Boss Ultimate, actor Thamarai Selvi was one of the most talked-about competitors. Despite entering the Bigg Boss house as a relatively unknown individual, she has now become a well-known figure in Tamil households as a result of her appearance on the show. Thamarai, a folklore artist, resides in a remote Dindigul hamlet.

According to sources, Thamarai comes from an underprivileged family. She even spoke about her problems in Bigg Boss. Now, music composer James Vasanthan, who is aware that Thamarai’s family does not have a nice place to live, has decided to give her a house. In an interview, he discussed his plan to bring Thamarai’s admirers together to donate to this worthy cause.

Vasanthan also stated that the construction of the ‘Lotus House’ is now underway and that it will be handed over to Thamarai’s family soon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thamarai’s Bigg Boss Ultimate BFF Anitha Sampath paid her a visit in Dindigul. Anitha was accompanied by her husband. The pictures of their reunion and a little trip to Sirumalai hills were shared on social media by Anitha.

She captioned the post, “Anil Kutty met amma kozhi. Lots of love to you akka. Place: akka veetu mottai madi, dindugal."

Anitha Sampath and Thamaraiselvi had a mother-daughter connection in the Bigg Boss Ultimate house during their time on the show. Though Anitha frequently clashed with Balaji Murugadoss and Thamaraiselvi had a close relationship with him, the two had an unbreakable bond inside the house that was cherished both inside and outside the house.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.