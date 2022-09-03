‘Concerned’ Vivek Agnihotri Says Ayan Mukerji Can’t Pronounce Brahmastra, Calls Ranveer Singh ‘So-Called No 1 Star’

The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri, is always vocal about what he feels and does not shy away from putting across his opinion. The director had recently lashed out at Anurag Kashyap for the latter’s comment on his blockbuster film, The Kashmir Files, and how it should not be sent for Oscars. Now, Agnihotri has taken a dig at Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranveer Singh and has said that he is ‘concerned’ for Brahmastra.

Talking to Kushal Mehra, he said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can’t even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems."

Talking about KJo and his circle, Agnihotri further added, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan’s films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism."

In the same interview, he also hit at Ranveer Singh and Jayeshbhai Jordaar and said, “Ranveer Singh, the so called number 1 star. People don’t get tired praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was on female foeticide about how people should not kill girls. What a wonderful subject but then how were they promoting the film? Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamourous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It’s not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?"

Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to draw audiences to the theatres. Meanwhile, Brahmastra is all set to release on the 9th of September in theatres.

